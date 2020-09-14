NLE Choppa Says Don’t Eat the Travis Scott Burgers, Go to Farmer’s Market

NLE Choppa has turned over a new leaf, and he's urging his fans to adopt a new lifestyle, which includes abstaining from Travis Scott's new McDonald's burger.

The 17-year-old Memphis rapper has been sharing his journey to a better lifestyle on social media over the last few weeks—meditation and gardening included. On Saturday (Sept. 12), the 2020 XXL Freshman delivered a stance on healthy eating via Twitter.

"Eat healthy man that food y’all eating can fucc with your mental too," he tweeted. He added, "Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables eat plant based foods."

Choppa is seemingly responding to the craze generated over Travis Scott's new collaboration with Mickey D's, which includes menu items and a ton of merch. La Flame's new meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, three pieces of bacon and lettuce; fries with BBQ sauce for dipping and a Sprite to drink, which is not exactly the most healthy choice, according to Choppa.

Aside from his thoughts on Travis' new burger, the Top Shotta artist surprised many people when he announced via Twitter that he would no longer rap about violence on Sept. 5. "Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song," NLE Choppa posted on Twitter. "I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now."

The change in substance appears to be going along with a total life elevation for the Memphis rapper, who has been chronicling his voyage to a clean lifestyle and different mind state on social media.