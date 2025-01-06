Nicki Minaj Sued for Allegedly Hitting Former Manager in the Face, Her Lawyer Fires Back – Report

Nicki Minaj is being sued by her former manager for an alleged assault but the rapper's lawyer is calling the claims false.

Nicki Minaj Sued for Alleged Assault and Battery

On Jan. 4, TMZ broke the news that Brandon Garrett has filed a lawsuit against Nicki, which claims she got upset and attacked him following a Pink Friday 2 Tour show in Detroit in April of 2024. Garrett claims he was called to Nicki's dressing room following the show, where she went off on him for sending someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions. He says the Queens MC smacked him in the face and slapped his wrist, knocking documents out of his hand. She also allegedly told Garrett his "life is over" during the altercation.

He is seeking damages for assault and battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

According to the celebrity news site, the Detriot Police has issued a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, who will decide if charges are warranted.

Nicki Minaj's Lawyer Responds to Claims

Nicki Minaj's lawyer has responded to the claims in the lawsuit, calling the allegations completely untrue.

"At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Nicki's married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations," the statement reads. "However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor."

This is the second lawsuit Nicki has been hit with in the past five months. Last August, she was sued by a super fan allegedly slandering him.