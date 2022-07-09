Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant?
Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?
On Saturday (July 9), while in London, Nicki Minaj jumped on her Instagram Live to have a late-night chat session (it was past 1:30 a.m. London time) with her Barbz and debunk the rumors that she is pregnant. As Nicki was reading some of her viewers’ questions, her eyes lit up and she asked, “Am I pregnant?”
Nicki then said with a chuckle, “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.”
The hip-hop Queen continued her Live session and suddenly she corrected her previous remark and said, “Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”
Nicki then delivered a hearty laugh as if to signal her fans that she was only trolling them. The 39-year-old rhymer was mostly likely addressing the rumors that started following her performance at the 2022 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans last Friday (July 1). A user on TikTok posted a clip of Nicki dancing to "Did It on’em" onstage with the caption, "She’s definitely pregnant." Watch below.
@kevinjacksonnn3 The way nicki came on stage pregnant and still killed it up there 😩 REAL QUEEN SHIT @nickiminaj #Nickiminaj #foryoupage #fyp #xyzbca #fypシ゚viral #foryou #fypシ ♬ original sound - Kevin Jackson
Currently, Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her headlining set at the 2022 Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London on Sunday (July 10). There’s a possibility the Queen Barbz might have another surprise for fans at the event.