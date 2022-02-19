Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Philadelphia Public Health’s Twitter Account After They Brought Back Up Her Old Vaccine Tweets

Nicki Minaj is firing back at Philadelphia Public Health's Twitter account after they resurrected her old tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine she posted last year.

The origin of the spat began on Wednesday (Feb. 16), when Nicki tweeted out, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about."

The following day, the Philadelphia Public Health's Twitter account retweeted the post, along with a screenshot of Nicki's infamous tweet about her cousin's friend becoming impotent due to the vaccine. "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," her old post read, tweeted on Sept. 13, 2021. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

The Philadelphia Public Health (PPH) Twitter account added the looking eyes emoji.

Nicki got wind of their reaction on Saturday (Feb. 19), and fired back. "Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement," she tweeted in third person. "They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem," Nicki added, promoting her latest single.

"It's all love," PPH later responded to a Twitter user warning them not to mess with Nicki.

Nicki made international headlines last year when she tweeted an untrue story about her cousin's friend having an adverse effect to the vaccine that caused changes in their reproductive organs. The story got so big, health officials in the U.K. and Trinidad had to come out and refute Nicki's claim. Nicki later claimed she was suspended from Twitter due to her statement, which reps for the app denied. Fans of the rapper later protested outside the CDC headquarters in her honor.