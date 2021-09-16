Twitter Denies Nicki Minaj’s Account Was Suspended, White House Denies Sending Nicki an Invitation

Reps for Twitter are denying Nicki Minaj’s claims that her account was suspended. To add fuel to the fire of the negative headlines she's received this week, the White House has also refuted her admission that she was invited to the presidential residence.

Last night (Sept. 15), Nicki jumped on her Instagram page to inform her fans that she was locked out of her Twitter page for her COVID-19 vaccine tweets. “I’m in Twitter jail y’all,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess my poll was gonna be asking questions is OK...I like being fking dumb. Then boom. Can’t tweet.”

However, a few hours later, a Twitter spokesperson sent XXL the following statement regarding Nicki’s Twitter account: “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

Nicki's comment comes after she shared a video on her Twitter page from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, in which the host suggested that Democrats are “bullying” her over her vaccine tweets. In her tweet, the Queens, N.Y. rapper added a dart emoji to imply that she agreed with Carlson’s statements.

Meanwhile, the White House has also denied Nicki’s claims that she was invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to talk about her vaccine hesitancy.

According to a report by Mediaite, published on Wednesday (Sept. 15), a White House spokesperson told the outlet that it had offered to speak with Nicki via phone. “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the rep reportedly said.

However, the Queen Barbz insisted that the White House did offer an invitation.

"Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the fucking White House. Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?” she stated in her 14-minute IG video.

Nick added that her manager and her publicist for Republic Records were on the phone call when the invitation was granted.

“We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White house to speak with two people, the two names, um, what is that man’s name Dr. Fauci and with the surgeon general,” she continued. "And do you know what I said? I said, ‘Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a [Instagram] Live’ and they said that they’re open to me to choosing a platform to do a Live but they never have taken that off the table for me to come to the White House."

Meanwhile, during a chat on Instagram Live, Nicki said that she will no longer use Twitter. "I will never used Twitter again," she added. "First of all, I never give any facts about any vaccine. I didn’t give any facts about anything."

All of this began three days ago, when, during an impromptu Q&A on Twitter, Nicki spoke with her Barbz on Monday (Sept. 13) about why she didn't attend the the MTV Video Music Awards this past Sunday (Sept. 12) and the Met Gala on the following day. The rap veteran revealed that she contracted COVID-19 while filming a video and shared her thoughts on the coronavirus vaccinations.

You can watch Nicki Minaj talk about her conversation with the White House and more in her Instagram video below.