Nicki Minaj Asks Lil Wayne What His Favorite Sex Position Is, Wayne Actually Responds

Nicki Minaj held her highly anticipated Instagram Live last night (July 8), in which she addressed a number of topics, including asking her labelmate and mentor, Lil Wayne, his favorite position in the bedroom.

"What is your favorite position," Nicki quizzes Wayne. Weezy immediately replies, "On top."

He continues: "On any part of life, period. It's not just the bedroom. Just on top."

The Queen rapper adds: "I be forgetting he's so fuckin' smart and then it's always a double entendre and a triple entendre."

The Young Money Entertainment boss offers an additional explanation for his response to Nicki's question and says: "I can explain. When you on top... So, I don’t want to mess you up now, Nicki. Listen, when you’re on top, you just lay her down, ya tell her, 'Stop movin, stop movin, stop all that humpin' back. Stop that.'"

At this point, the conversation gets deeper. Nicki, who is visibly in disbelief, quips back, "Let me say this first Wayne and you tell me how you feel as a guy. If the girl’s legs can’t go all the way up like that so the nigga can suck your toes while he’s on top, then you ain’t doing it right."

Wayne, however, informs Nicki Minaj that what she's referring to isn't his cup of tea. "I’m not into that," he tells. "I like the woman to just lay there and look up and look at me, just to see the power that she has over me at such a moment."

He goes on to say: "So a woman could be like, 'So damn I’m just laying here, I ain’t humping back, I ain’t doing nothing and you feeling like this? I’m a powerful muthafucka.' I just like a woman to know the power she has, possess."

Nicki Minaj was on IG Live last night ahead of the release of the remix to Bia's single, "Whole Lotta Money," which features Nicki. Boston's own Bia was on the livestream as well, asking and answering questions with the New York City-bred MC.

Look below to see Lil Wayne disclose his sex position preferences with Nicki Minaj on IG Live.