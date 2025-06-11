Nicki Minaj Disses Shannon Sharpe for Forgetting Who She Is on Lil Wayne’s ‘Banned From NO Remix’

Nicki Minaj goes in on sports commentator Shannon Sharpe for forgetting who she is on Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO (Remix)."

Nicki Minaj Disses Shannon Sharpe

On Wednesday (June 11), Weezy dropped a remix to his Tha Carter VI track "Banned From NO" featuring Nicki Minaj. On the track, Nicki blasts Shannon Sharpe.

"If I send a pic of Shannon you ain’t that Sharpe/Cause you still can’t spell Prague and that’s horrible," Nicki raps. "Weezy F Baby and the F is for Phenomenal."

Why Is Nicki Minaj Dissing Shannon Sharpe?

Nicki's new diss seems to be in response to a tweet Shannon Sharpe posted over a year ago. Reacting to a fan saying they wanted to see Nicki on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon responded, "Nicki who?"

What Does Nicki Minaj Have to Say About the Diss?

On Wednesday, Nicki posted about her diss on X.

"If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that sharp!!!!" she tweeted, quoting her line from the song. "Yeah ni**a you thought I forgot that 'Nicki who sh*t you did. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO j/k. Ochocinco almost caught a strizzy just by being around yo crazy tail self."

Nicki also posted the lyrics to her verse.

Is Nicki Minaj Dissing Jay-Z?

Some people are speculating that Nicki also has bars for Jay-Z on the song. To close out the verse, Nicki raps, "NFL, fire some ni**as and then call us!" which could be seen as a diss at Hov.

Why Would Nicki Minaj Diss Jay-Z?

As previously reported, Nicki was irate after Kendrick Lamar was picked to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans over Lil Wayne and appeared to call out Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company is instrumental in picking the Super Bowl performer.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!!” questioned Nicki. "Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House NI***R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then ni**az will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

Hear Nicki Minaj diss Shannon Sharpe and see her tweets below.

See Nicki Minaj's Reaction to Her Own Shannon Sharpe Diss

Nicki Minaj disses Shannon Sharpe nickiminaj/X loading...

See Shannon Sharpe's Post That Set Nicki Off

Shannon Sharpe shannonsharpe/X loading...

Listen to Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO (Remix)" With Nicki Minaj