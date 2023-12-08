Fans Think Nicki Minaj Disses Latto on New Song ‘Fallin 4 U’

Fans think Nicki Minaj is dissing Latto on the song "Fallin 4 U," which appears on her new album Pink Friday 2.

On Friday (Dec. 8), Nicki Minaj released her new album, Pink Friday 2, and fans on social media have highlighted a song in which the New York rapper may have sent a lyrical shot at Latto. On the track "Fallin 4 U," which can been heard below, Nicki appears to rap, "Picture you not listening when I said you would dread that/I mean locked, h*e, you’s a chop h*e."

However, many people on social media have heard something different. Due to Nicki and Latto's prior beef, Nicki fans are quoting the lines as, "Picture you not listening when I said you would dread that/I mean Latto, you’s a chop h*e."

Fans React to Nicki Minaj's Alleged Latto Diss

Fans on social media have been weighing in on Nicki's perceived diss toward Latto.

"Oh Nicki ur...insane," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented about the lyric.

"Nicki popping the girls directly," another person posted.

"Nicki minaj just said 'latto you a chop h*e' LOUD AND CLEAR AND WHOS GONNA CHECK HER," reads another tweet.

Read More: 20 of the Best Nicki Minaj Verses

Nicki Minaj Sends Threats Prior to Album Dropping

Nicki foreshadowed that she might be sending shots on the new album. Last week, she sent out some veiled threats on X to people on her "list" a week prior to the album dropping.

"December 8th is COMING SOON," she tweeted. "If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End."

In another post, she insinuated she might be calling some people out on her upcoming release.

"Me when the clock strikes 12 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLLL my licks," she captioned a picture of a young girl laughing.

The warning came a few weeks after Nicki issued a statement to her fans not to threaten people online.

"Dear Barbz," Nicki wrote in the Instagram Story post below. "Be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest, or not. I don’t & never have condoned that. We have an amazing album right around the corner. 12/08/23. It feels so surreal & euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings."

Read more: 30 of the Best Nicki Minaj Songs

Listen to Nicki Minaj's new song "Fallin 4 U" on which fans think she's dissing Latto and see their reactions below.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's "Fallin 4 U"

See Fans React to Nicki Minaj Appearing to Diss Latto