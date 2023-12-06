20 of the Best Nicki Minaj Verses
When they play that new Nicki, all the Barbz gon' go crazy, and rightfully so. Throughout her 15-year career, Onika Maraj has proven that not only is she one of the best female spitters in hip-hop history, but also one of the greats regardless of gender when it comes to bars. Since bursting onto the scene with Playtime Is Over in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper has shown a knack for delivering top-notch verses. She's also been very vocal and taken pride in penning her own rhymes.
"All the real rappers in the game know & give me my props," Nicki tweeted in 2018. "Y’all try to take away everything from women. But just know: even when it’s no longer ‘trendy’ to write ur raps I will always write my own!!! Even if it means not being able to drop as frequent as I want to, I will never go out like that!!! I’m proud of my brain. I hold my own with all the men in this game. It’s sad y’all always try to take away my accomplishments.”
Nicki Minaj's verse on Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track "Monster" in 2010 is considered by most supporters to be her tour de force. Many fans say Nicki had better bars than Kanye, Jay-Z and Rick Ross, who also appear on the track.
"Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta/With a bad b***h that came from Sri Lanka/Yeah, I'm in that Tonka, color of Willy Wonka/You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer," Nicki snaps on the track.
But this is just one of the many verses Nicki Minaj has bodied over the years. She's had some of the most elite 16s that come from her own songs—no guest features. Check out 20 of the best Nicki Minaj verses—from her own catalog—below.
"Wanna Minaj"Nicki Minaj featuring Lil' Kim and Gucci Mane
First Verse
"Autobiography"
First Verse
"Jumpoff 07"
First Verse
"Itty Bitty Piggy"
Second Verse
"I Get Crazy"Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne
First Verse
"Roman's Revenge"Nicki Minaj featuring Eminem
First Verse
"Did It on 'Em"
First Verse
"Moment 4 Life"Nicki MInaj featuring Drake
First Verse
"Champion"
First Verse
"Beez in the Trap"Nicki Minaj featuring 2 Chainz
First Verse
"Come on a Cone"
Second Verse
"Stupid H*e"
Second Verse
"High School"Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne
First Verse
“Feeling Myself”Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé
First Verse
“Only”Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne, Drake and Chris Brown
First Verse
“Bed of Lies”Nicki Minaj featuring Skylar Grey
Second Verse
"Barbie Dreams"
First Verse
"Super Freaky Girl"
Second Verse
"Red Ruby Da Sleeze"
Second Verse
"Barbie World"Nicki Minaj featuring Ice Spice
First Verse