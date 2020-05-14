Young Buck Appears to Be Out of Jail, Claims He Doesn’t Owe 50 Cent Money

Young Buck, who is no longer behind bars, claims he has no lingering debt that needs to be paid to 50 Cent.

On Wednesday (May 13), Buck spoke with Three 6 Mafia co-founder DJ Paul on Instagram live to explain that he doesn't owe his former G-Unit boss, but chose to pay him anyway.

Although Buck does not mention 50 by name, he explains past contractual issues between them. "Homie claimed that I had owed him and shit, all of that bullshit," Buck said. "I know I don't owe, nigga, but even me at a point of time, Paul, I got to the place where I was like, you know what, I just want to get the work, fuck it, I'll pay him. So I even got to a point where I even tried to pay the nigga."

Young Buck claims he once owed Fif $300,000 for his music. Buck said he attempted to pay half of his debt upfront while spreading out the remaining $150,000 over a one-month span. However, the "Get Buck" rhymer claims 50 Cent continued to request more money for Buck's music catalog in order for Buck to be free.

During the hour-long conversation, Buck also says that he was released from jail three days before the IG live took place. He had been in jail for four months. In early January, the Ashland City, Tenn.'s Municipal Court confirmed that the rapper was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Georgia related to a child abandonment charge.

The conversation between Buck and DJ Paul is one of several the Three 6 Mafia member has had with popular figures in hip-hop since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March.