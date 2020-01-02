Young Buck Was Arrested for Child Abandonment Charge

UPDATE: Ashland City, Tenn.'s Municipal Court has confirmed to XXL that Young Buck's outstanding Georgia warrant was for a child abandonment charge.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Young Buck spent Christmas behind bars, but little was known about the charge connected to his arrest for an outstanding warrant XXL reported last week. Now, new details on why he was taken into police custody have surfaced.

According to a new report from Scoop Nashville, Ashland City, Tenn. police arrested the G-Unit rapper on a child abandonment charge from Newton County, Ga. This information came from Cheatham County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, but no other context regarding the case was added.

As previously reported, Buck was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant on Dec. 20. Since he's considered a felony fugitive, the rapper is not eligible for bond and he will have to remain behind bars until his next court date, which XXL confirmed with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is not until May 7. Young Buck is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

In related news, Buck was previously engaged in yet another war of words with his former G-Unit boss, 50 Cent in May. As the pair went back and forth on social media, Buck released a pair of back-to-back diss tracks aimed at Fif, first his "Foofy Freestyle," then going in over Jay-Z's 4:44 cut "The Story of O.J." for "The Story of Foofy."

Their latest beef began after 50 called out Buck on social media earlier this year over his alleged relationship with a transgender woman. Despite Buck taking things to wax, 50's side of the beef remained on social media and did not release a diss track toward his former artist.

XXL has reached out to Buck's camp about this case and called the Cheatham County Sherriff's Office for comment on this report.