UPDATE:

Details regarding Young Buck's December arrest have reportedly surfaced. The Nashville, Tenn. rapper was arrested on Dec. 20 on a Child Abandonment charge. According to a report Scoop: Nashville, Buck is currently being held as a felony fugitive for the charge coming from Newton County, Georgia.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Young Buck didn't get to enjoy the holidays like the rest of us, and it's all because of his latest legal issue.

According to a Thursday (Dec. 26) report from News Channel 5 of Nashville, Tenn. , Buck was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant on Dec. 20. He was apprehended by Ashland City, Tenn. police. The warrant was issued in Georgia, yet the charge connected to the warrant is not yet publicly known.

Buck is not eligible for bond because he's considered a felony fugitive from justice. Buck will have to stay behind bars until his scheduled court date, which is slated for May 7, 2020. XXL has confirmed this report with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.

The rapper previously served time for violating his probation related to 2012 gun charges. Authorities determined that he violated his probation when he allegedly threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend's house down back in July 2016.

Prior to his latest bout with legal trouble, Young Buck was caught up in his beef with 50 Cent. Earlier this year, Buck dropped two diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit founder. The beef appears to stem from 50's unwillingness to let Buck out of his G-Unit contract unless Buck pays him $300,000. On his 50 diss, "Foofy Freestyle," Buck doesn't hold back his feelings about 50 and their business dealings.

"This not our first falling out, know how to handle it now/Banks gone, ain't nobody there to settle it now/Them other niggas need verses from whoever around," Buck raps on the song. "Come on, Foofy—this Instagram shit done got goofy/Let's focus on them $2 million that nigga robbed me/Let's talk about them bitches you burnt, them hoes chargin'/You know what I learned? How not to be a father!"

XXL has reached out to Buck's camp for comment on his most recent arrest.