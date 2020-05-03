Post Malone May Have Lil Uzi Vert Collab on New Album

Post Malone is hard at work on his new album and Lil Uzi Vert may be on the forthcoming project.

On Saturday (May 2), Posty's manger, Dre London, uploaded a video of the "Circles" artist and Uzi greeting each other. From the looks of Post's hair, the photo was taken a few years ago.

"I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015," London captioned the clip. "To see the levels they’ve brought it to is amazing!! I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk ‍♂️ I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!"

Since the quarantine, Post and his team have been updating fans on the status of his new album, the follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, which he plans to drop this year.

In March, London revealed on Instagram that Posty was making progress despite the country-wide lock downs. "I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance!" London captioned a photo of he and Post. "Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how thegonna enjoy this summer?‍♂️Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv! #2020 #DreVision."

Last week, Post updated fans once again during a livestream performance to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

"Working on this new album I got coming for y'all. I'm really fucking excited for it," Post said during a break in the set. “Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can. I’m really proud of the music that we’re making. I'm having a lot of fucking fun and I'm really fucking excited to put something new out for y'all."

There is still no release date for the new album. Hollywood's Bleeding, released last September, still remains in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.