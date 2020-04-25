Post Malone Wants to Put His New Album Out “As Soon as I F***ing Can”

Post Malone is itching to get his new album out to the masses.

On Friday (April 24), Posty participated in a livestream performance to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. The "Wow" artist, along with the likes of Brian Lee, Nick Mack and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, performed together remotely covering a number of Nirvana hits including “Heart-Shaped Box,” "Lithium," “Come as You Are,” and “In Bloom." During the 75-minute set, Post updated fans on his new album in progress.

"Working on this new album I got coming for y'all. I'm really fucking excited for it," he said during a break in the set. “Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can. I’m really proud of the music that we’re making. I'm having a lot of fucking fun and I'm really fucking excited to put something new out for y'all."

Back in January, Post revealed that he would like to drop his new album, the follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, this year.

“I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” Post told Rolling Stone.

With his tour sidelined due to the coronavirus, Posty has had a chance to put more work in on the project. In March, Post's manager Dre London revealed he was making progress on the album while on lock down.

"I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty!" London captioned a photo of himself and Post. "I’ll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how thegonna enjoy this summer?‍♂️Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv! #2020 #DreVision."

Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding LP was the biggest album of 2019 and still remains in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.