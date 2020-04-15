Here Are Travis Scott’s Biggest Music Moments

Every career has standout moments, especially when the conversation centers around musical artists. Travis Scott is inarguably a superstar now, but he put in a lot of time and work to get to that point. From his debut solo project, Owl Pharaoh, dropping in 2012, to four years later, when he scored his first No. 1 album with Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in 2016, Travis Scott's career is a lesson in dedication and commitment. Now loved the world over, his career is a highlight reel of sorts, full of highs and impressive accomplishments. Here, XXL highlights some of his biggest moments as an artist, when he not only rose to the occasion, but surpassed it.

Nearly any rap fan can tell you about how huge Travis' Astroworld album was when it dropped in 2018. The project sold 537,000 units in its first week and birthed an extremely successful tour and festival, proving a turning point in his career. He was a successful businessman in many arenas, from sold-out merch to the sold-out festival. Add in that the album featured the biggest song of his career, the Drake-assisted "Sicko Mode," and it was crystal clear that Travis was in a special zone. He also had his eyes on more than just making music.

Back in 2017, Travis announced his own record label, Cactus Jack Records, with artists like Sheck Wes and Don Toliver signing on over the next two years. He's bought them on the road and thrust them both into the public eye in a selfless way, wanting his artists to shine in the same places he does. In addition to that, Travis released a documentary on Netflix, Look Mom I Can Fly, which adds a human touch to the crazy lifestyle that he has to uphold as a star. The rapper also had some tremendous performances on the main stage, including hitting the Grammy Awards, halftime of the Super Bowl, and toughing out a knee injury to finish his headlining set at Rolling Loud New York.

All in all, Travis has used his time well. His trajectory is still rising and he's enjoying the ride. Check out more of Travis Scott's biggest music moments below.