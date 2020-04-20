Here’s How Rappers Are Celebrating 4/20 in Quarantine

Cheers to 4/20! April 20 is widely acknowledged as International Weed Day, in which marijuana connoisseurs and those who dabble light up in solidarity of the informal holiday that is celebrated around the world. A number of your favorite rappers hopped on social media on Monday (April 20) to show how they're spending their 4/20 and some are even letting fans in on the fun by way of livestreams.

Snoop Dogg sparked one on his Instagram today, but the Long Beach, Calif. legend will also be DJing a 4/20 set in honor of Dr. Dre's The Chronic album. Wiz Khalifa is celebrating Weed Smoker's Day with the release of a new project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa. The new release features appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, Quavo and more. Speaking of the Migos member, Huncho appears to be spending his smoker's holiday practicing social distancing while wearing a protective mask over his nose and mouth.

Jim Jones, who co-owns Saucey Farms and Extracts, is hosting two smoking sessions via the video chat platform Zoom. Fans will be able to get a sneak peek of the Dipset rapper's THC syrup and participate in giveaways while simultaneously raising money for coronavirus relief efforts. The two video sessions are scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.

There are also rappers who are spending their 4/20 doing things other than smoking. A$AP Ferg joined forces with Melba's soul food restaurant in Harlem to donate meals to the healthcare workers at Harlem Hospital. Bun B is celebrating the holiday by listening to Mike Dean's newly released project, 4:20.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, 11 of the 50 states, including California and Illinois, have legalized recreational use of marijuana, according to CBS News. Meanwhile, Business Insider reports that 33 states, such as New York, Philadelphia and Florida, have legalized marijuana for medicinal use.

See how other rappers are spending their 4/20 below.