Gucci Mane Hopes His Haters Catch Coronavirus and Die

While everyone is trying to avoid the dreaded COVID-19, Gucci Mane apparently hopes there are a select group of people who contract the deadly virus.

The entire world has been affected by the coronavirus, which has claimed over 111,000 lives and forced many into unemployment. On Easter Sunday (April 12), Guwop tweeted out a harsh message surrounding the pandemic.

"I pray my haters die of corona virus," he tweeted along with a face-mask emoji.

Gucci's sentiment got mixed reviews. While some people just laughed off the statement, others were vocal about their dislike of the comment.

"Man you need some online church services and a hug," one Twitter user responded. "This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie..."

"On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind," another person reacted. "Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most."

Another Twitter user warned the rapper that he is not immune to the virus. "You just might catch it yourself Wop. You never know," he posted.

The coronavirus is definitely no joke as it has crippled nations and forced many people into quarantine. The hip-hop community has been hit by the virus as several hip-hop artists have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month. New Orleans native GO DJ Black N Mild died from the virus in March.

Check out some reactions to Gucci Mane's controversial coronavirus tweet below.