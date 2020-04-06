Rappers and DJs Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, several members of the hip-hop community have announced that they contracted the virus.
Bounce DJ Go DJ Black N Mild was the first hip-hop artist that was nationally reported as having caught the disease. On March 20, local Louisiana news outlets reported that Black N Mild, born Oliver Stokes Jr., had passed away after contracting the virus. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning.
Just a little over a week later, reps for YNW Melly's camp used his Instagram account to announce that Melly had also contracted the coronavirus.
"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail," reads the Instagram statement for Melly, who has been behind bars for two counts of first-degree murder since February of 2019. "He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."
These announcements arrive as the virus continues to affect people across the globe.
According to Bloomberg, the virus had afflicted over 1 million people as of April 2. Across the world, people have isolated themselves in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The practice is called social distancing, and on March 29, President Trump announced that those guidelines would be in place in the U.S. until April 30.
With the coronavirus continuing to spread and members of the rap community announcing that they've contracted it, XXL takes a look at other artists who've caught the virus.
YNW Melly
On Thursday (April 2), YNW Melly's official Instagram account announced the 20-year-old rapper had contracted the coronavirus while behind bars. Melly, who remains locked up in the Broward County Jail awaiting trial, has begun his petition for release after conditions in jails and prisons worsen as a result of the pandemic.
Slim Thug
As one of the first rappers to come forward that he tested positive for coronavirus, Slim Thug showed that nobody is immune to this disease. The Southern rapper, who came forward about his diagnosis on March 24, explained the importance of self-isolating and taking the mandates to stay inside seriously.
Scarface
Hip-hop was rocked to its core when veteran and Geto Boys member Scarface announced he had COVID-19. In late March, the 49-year-old rapper revealed how the virus started as pneumonia in both of his lungs before leading to kidney failure.
Fred The Godson
Fred The Godson gave fans an update on his health on April 6 and announced he contracted coronavirus. In an image posted to Twitter, the former XXL Freshman showed himself in a hospital asking fans for their prayers.
DJ Webstar
While self-quarantining, DJ Webstar let his followers know he had coronavirus on March 24. The "Chicken Noodle Soup" creator let fans and friends know about his symptoms citing "fever, headaches, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, no appetite."
Go DJ Black N Mild
On March 20, the New Orleans bounce DJ, DJ Black N Mild, passed away at the age of 44, shortly after testing positive for coronavirus. He was the first death in hip-hop announced since the pandemic began.