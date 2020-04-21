Birdman to Pay for Uptown New Orleans Residents’ Rent Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Birdman is giving back to his hometown. On Monday (April 20), the hip-hop mogul announced via Instagram that he would be paying rent for residents from his old Uptown New Orleans neighborhood during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from third ward to 17th ward I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm," Birdman wrote.

The Cash Money Records co-founder also called on the mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell to support his cause, before thanking the hospital workers who have worked diligently during this time.

"I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cash money records."

The 51-year-old New Orleans native is not the only rapper/hip-hop mogul to give back to their community. Collectively, hip-hop has donated more than $5 million, 100,000 masks and $20,000 in meals to those in need, as the coronavirus continues to impact the lives of many.

Most recently, Kanye West partnered with Chick-fil-A to help the Los Angeles Dream Center serve over 300,000 meals during the pandemic. Birdman and Kanye West are among artists like Jay-Z, Quavo, Cardi B and DJ Khaled, who are lending a helping hand during this time.