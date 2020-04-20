Kanye West, Chick-fil-A Serve 300,000 Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kanye West and Chick-fil-A seem to have more than a song and a music video in common. The two have partnered with the Los Angeles Dream Center, a nonprofit Christian organization, to serve at least 300,000 meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 20), Fox News reports that Kanye and the fast-food franchise have provided around 11,000 meals a day since March in L.A., the second-largest school district in America.

The Los Angeles Dream Heart founder Matthew Barnett told the outlet that thanks to West's donation, the organization was able to give more food to those in need. He also detailed the work the Christian organization had been doing to help communities affected by the coronavirus.

"The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I'm so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we've found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can't say thank you enough to the various donors who've made this a reality," Barnett said. "This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like."

Kanye West is among rappers and producers like Quavo, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z that have chosen to give back to those in need while millions are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Last Thursday (April 16), 2 Chainz and his business partner, Mychel "Snoop" Dillard, donated meals from their Escobar restaurant to feed healthcare workers at the Southern Regional Medical Center in Atlanta.