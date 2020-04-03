Cardi B Donates 20,000 Meals to Doctors and First Responders in New York City

Cardi B has kept herself busy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but she has set time aside to assist healthcare workers and first responders.

On Friday (April 3), it was revealed that the Invasion of Privacy rapper donated 20,000 plant-based OWYN supplement drinks to hospital workers located in New York City. According to TMZ, Cardi wanted to help the many doctors, nurses and other medical workers who might not get a chance to eat during their shift while working more than 12 hours a day.

OWYN said in a statement that they are dedicated to making sure healthcare workers are provided with healthy meals.

“We are committed to making sure that the frontlines of this fight have access to the best nutrition at all times to preserve their health, aid their immunity, and maintain their strength,” OWYN said on their Instagram page. OWYN brand items are listed as vegan and do not consist of ingredients such as egg, dairy, tree nut, soy or gluten.

Cardi has also faced difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she revealed to fans that she was hospitalized due to stomach pains. “Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for 4 days I went to the ER last night and I'm feeling way better Hopefully tomorrow I will feel nomore pain,” Cardi explained in a since-deleted tweet.

Last month, Cardi B’s multi-platinum Invasion of Privacy became the first debut released by a female rapper to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.