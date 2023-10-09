Birdman Claims Bad Bunny Is Signed to Drake

Birdman has claimed that international Latin music star Bad Bunny is signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label.

On Monday (Oct. 9), Birdman made the comments during a Clubhouse session with Wack 100, and said Bad Bunny has been signed to Drake's OVO label since the beginning of his career.

"Bad Bunny already signed to Drake, y'all just don't know it," Stunna said.

"So Bad Bunny is signed to Drake?" another Clubhouse user asked.

"Yeah of course...OVO," Birdman clarified in the clip below, adding he's been signed since "day one."

Bad Bunny and Drake Have Collaborated Multiple Times Over the Years

Bad Bunny and Drizzy first linked up on the former's 2018 single "Mia," performing the track together during Drake's Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour in Miami. Drake and his OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR also linked up with Benito for a remix of PARTY's "Loyal" in 2020. The Boy also shouted out Bad Bunny during his It's All A Blur Tour stop in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Bunny separately made headlines for being in attendance with Kendall Jenner.

The 6 God most recently linked with Bad Bunny on his song "Gently," which appeared on his latest album For All the Dogs which dropped on Oct. 6. Bad Bunny announced on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 9) that his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana would drop on Friday (Oct. 13).

Hear Birdman talk about Bad Bunny signing with OVO Sound below.

Listen to Birdman Talk About Bad Bunny Being Signed to Drake