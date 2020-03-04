Mark Wahlberg Says He Advised Post Malone to Remove His Face Tattoos

Mark Wahlberg is not the biggest fan of Post Malone's face tattoos.

On Tuesday (March 3), the actor/former rapper stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and got into discussing his Spenser Confidential co-star, Posty. According to Wahlberg, he tried to advise the "Circles" singer to remove his face tattoos, but Posty doesn't seem particularly interested.

"I told Posty, 'It's going to be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off there,'" Wahlberg told Corden before sharing Post's response.

"He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos," he explained. "‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever.’ But then you realize, well, no, I’m pushing 40. I’ve gotta like, do something about this."

In the end, his advice clearly fell on deaf ears.

"And he's now since added more to his face," Wahlberg told Corden.

This comes just after Post's new interview with GQ, where he discussed his ink and revealed the reason he marked his face up.

“I’m an ugly-ass muthafucka,” said Post, who's currently out on tour with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

In related Post news, 50 Cent recently shared plans to finish up what would have been the late Pop Smoke's debut studio album and said that he wants to have Post on it. The project is expected in May.