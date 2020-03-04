50 Cent Says Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Dropping in May, Wants Post Malone on Project

50 Cent is apparently prepping to Pop Smoke's debut album just in time for the summer.

On Tuesday night (March 3), the executive producer of Power hit up his Instagram timeline to hype up the album. In his post, 50, who performed overseas last year, gave fans an update on when to expect the late rapper's debut album. Although he didn't give us an exact date, Fif did say that the posthumous LP should be out by May. He also reveals that he has another special guest in mind to appear on the album; Post Malone.

"Set for release in May 🔥," 50 wrote in his caption. "Oh yeah @postmalone i’m gonna hit ya phone, i need you on this. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾#TheKing #bransoncognac."

In a follow-up post, he expounded about working on the posthumous project. "I’m looking at everything through a different lens, everybody i call ain’t coming but i’m doing what i have to do to make it hot. i don’t like a lot of you weak ass n!ggas but i likes pop smoke," he added.

Two weeks after the New York rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles, 50 assumed responsibility for dropping the "Welcome to the Party" rapper's debut album. In a series of Instagram posts, the G-Unit founder said that he'd been catching up on Pop's discography so that he could finish and executive produce the project.

The veteran Queens rapper has also attempted to get other major acts to appear on the project. So far, 50 successfully recruited Roddy Ricch and even extended an invite out to Drake. Now that he wants Post Malone involved, it appears as though 50 is aiming to give Pop the proper album release the slain rapper had been working for prior to his untimely death.

XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's camp for comment.