Nick Cannon Says Fourth Eminem Diss Track Is More About 50 Cent

Nick Cannon really only has three full diss tracks aimed at Eminem—not four.

On Sunday (Feb. 9), Vlad TV released another portion of their sit-down with Cannon where he discussed his song “Used to Look Up to You” from his recently-released project, The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate Vol. 1. Though originally labeled by critics as a diss to Em, Cannon revealed in the new interview that it was actually more aimed at 50 Cent than anyone else.

"If you actually listen to it, 'Used to Look Up to You' and 'I Know What It Is' are more about 50 and a lot of these other rappers who I'm like, 'Dog, man—I had so much respect for y'all,'" Cannon explained.

Vlad then referenced a bar from the track where Cannon raps, "Niggas out here tweeting like they been a savage/Used to look up to you/Dick riding little Marshall Mathers," which Cannon confirmed was "clearly about 50 and a lot of his other fans."

Cannon also noted that the track "wasn't a diss song," as the whole seven-track project it lived on was more to take Em to task for what Cannon says is his institutional racism than to necessarily diss anyone.

You can watch Nick's full interview with Vlad TV for yourself below. The conversation about "Used to Look Up to You" happens around the 2:35 mark.