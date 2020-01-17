Eminem, Dreamville, Mac Miller and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Here we go again. Without prior notice, Eminem dropped off a new album. Titled Music to Be Murdered By, the surprise LP features 20 songs with guest appearances from Juice Wrld, Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Young M.A., Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran, Q-Tip and more. The new album follows Shady's 2018 Kamikaze album, which was also released without promotion.

J. Cole’s band of dreamers are back at it. The Dreamville squad returns with the director's cut version of their chart-topping album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. ROTD3’s epic recording sessions, which featured a host of collaborators, resulted in numerous songs being crafted. Twelve tracks that were left over from the original tracklist, including the newly released “Bussit” with Ari Lennox and “Still Up” featuring Reason and EarthGang appear on Revenge of the Dreamer III’s updated edition.

Circles is the sixth studio album from Mac Miller, who passed away in 2018. The late artist’s posthumous LP features 12 songs including the single “Good News.” Jon Brion, the Grammy Award-winning producer who helped to complete the 2011 Freshman’s latest release, has described Circles as both “personal” and “heartbreaking.”

Newly released projects from Eminem, Dreamville, Mac Miller, Stunna 4 Vegas, 070 Shake, Rome Fortune, Yung Pinch, Big Baby Scumbag, Theophilus London, Raekwon, The Alchemist, Nick Cannon , Tech N9ne and others can be checked out by scrolling below.