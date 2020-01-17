Eminem, Dreamville, Mac Miller and More: New Projects This Week

Dreamville / Shady / Warner Records

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Here we go again. Without prior notice, Eminem dropped off a new album. Titled Music to Be Murdered By, the surprise LP features 20 songs with guest appearances from Juice Wrld, Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Young M.A., Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran, Q-Tip and more. The new album follows Shady's 2018 Kamikaze album, which was also released without promotion.

J. Cole’s band of dreamers are back at it. The Dreamville squad returns with the director's cut version of their chart-topping album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. ROTD3’s epic recording sessions, which featured a host of collaborators, resulted in numerous songs being crafted. Twelve tracks that were left over from the original tracklist, including the newly released “Bussit” with Ari Lennox and “Still Up” featuring Reason and EarthGang appear on Revenge of the Dreamer III’s updated edition.

Circles is the sixth studio album from Mac Miller, who passed away in 2018. The late artist’s posthumous LP features 12 songs including the single “Good News.” Jon Brion, the Grammy Award-winning producer who helped to complete the 2011 Freshman’s latest release, has described Circles as both “personal” and “heartbreaking.”

Newly released projects from Eminem, Dreamville, Mac Miller, Stunna 4 Vegas, 070 Shake, Rome Fortune, Yung Pinch, Big Baby Scumbag, Theophilus London, Raekwon, The Alchemist, Nick Cannon , Tech N9ne and others can be checked out by scrolling below.

  • Music to Be Murdered By

    Eminem
    Shady / Aftermath / Interscope

     

  • Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut

    Dreamville
    Dreamville/Interscope Records

     

  • Circles

    Mac Miller
    Warner Records

     

  • Rich Youngin’

    Stunna 4 Vegas
    Billion Dollar Baby/Interscope Records

  • Bad Boys for Life Soundtrack

    Various Artists
    We The Best/Epic Records

     

  • Appetition

    Raekwon
    Ice H20 Records

     

  • Modus Vivendi

    070 Shake
    G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

     

  • Bebey

    Theophilus London
    my bebey records/independently popular

  • The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate

    Nick Cannon
    Csalohcin WorldWide

     

  • Freek

    Rome Fortune
    Freekhaus

  • Back 2 the Beach

    Yung Pinch
    TWNSHP

     

  • Big Baby Earnhardt

    Big Baby Scumbag
    Big Baby Scumbag

     

  • Enterfear Level 2

    Tech N9ne
    Strange Music

See 33 Rappers With Wild Neck Tattoos

Filed Under: 070 Shake, Bangers, Big Baby Scumbag, Dreamville, Eminem, Mac Miller, Nick Cannon, Raekwon, rome fortune, Stunna 4 Vegas, tech n9ne, Theophilus London, Yung Pinch
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top