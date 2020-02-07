Nick Cannon Thinks People Call Eminem a G.O.A.T. Because of Institutional Racism

Back in December, Nick Cannon dropped “Canceled: Invitation," his third diss track aimed at Eminem. On the song, there’s a snippet from an unreleased tune from Em supposedly recorded back in 1988 where he raps disparaging remarks about Black women.

In an interview with VladTV published on Friday (Feb. 7), Nick said that he did that on purpose as a social experiment to see if anyone would react to it. However, he was disappointed at how Em’s fans defended the Detroit rhymer rapping racist lyrics to Black women. Nick believes that Eminem is a product of institutional racism and that is the reason why he was able to avoid any major backlash from the 1988 song in question.

Nick feels that people accepted Eminem's subsequent apology for the song and acknowledge him as one of the greatest rappers ever because of the power of institutional racism.

“Like he’s sorry for his individual racism, definitely, I believe he’s sincerely sorry for saying the things he said when he was younger," Cannon says. "But he’s not sorry for his institutional racism because he’s a product of it. And that’s why people call him a God and a G.O.A.T. because of institutional racism."

Cannon uses the aforementioned old Em track to reference his issues with Eminem. On the unreleased 1988 track song, Em raps about not dating Black women and why he wouldn't. "Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money, 'cause they dumb chicks," Em spits on the song.

At the time the song surfaced years ago, Eminem apologized multiple times for his disparaging remarks.

Watch Nick Cannon's interview below. Fast forward to the 3:22 mark to listen to his remarks about Eminem.

