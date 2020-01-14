Nick Cannon's just unloaded a brand-new project, and predictably, he managed to inject it with some Eminem-shade—even if it's comparatively slight when considering his previous Shady disses.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Cannon unloaded his The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate Vol. 1 project, and on it, there's a new song called “Used to Look Up to You.” For the track, he's got a word for fans of the Detroit rapper.

“Niggas out here tweetin’ like they been a savage,” he raps on the track. “Dickriding lil’ Marshall Mathers/Had to put on my turban like I’m Aladdin/Niggas out here cappin’, Black Lives Matter.”

The Em and Nick cannon feud, which stems from Em's name-dropping Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey at different points during Cannon's marriage to the singer, was reignited when Em dissed Cannon on Fat Joe and Dre's new song "Lord Above." On that one, Em doesn't hold back against Cannon as he references Carey, whom Em says he dated in the past.

"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em spits. "But that other dude's whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool/'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you."

After that song dropped, Cannon invited Em to battle him on MTV's Wild 'N Out, which is a freestyle battle rap show Cannon's hosted for years now. Since then, Cannon's dropped three outright Em diss tracks.

Will Em respond? You'll have to wait and see.