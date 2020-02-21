Boosie BadAzz’s Son Defends Father’s Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Child: “F*!k Dwayne and His Son”

Boosie Badazz's son appears to agree with what his father said about Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Boosie's son Tootie Raww used his Instagram Story to tell his followers how he really feels about Boosie's transphobic rant about the former Miami Heat player's recent decision to support his daughter Zaya coming out as a transgender woman. In his Instagram story, Tootie says that his dad said what he said and even doubles down on the hate toward Wade and Zaya.

"Fuck DWayne and his son idc he gay," the 16-year-old wrote. "My pops said what he said. Stop sending me that. I bet you won't say it to our face."

The post comes after Boosie Badazz went on Instagram Live to denounce Wade's open support for his daughter Zaya, who wants to be referred to by she/her pronouns. In his rant, the BadAzz Mo3 rapper says that Wade is going too far by allowing his male child dress as a female. He also said the retired NBA player shouldn't allow his child to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Even after Boosie himself claims the rant got him kicked out of a Planet Fitness, Tootie continues to support Boosie's sentiments. In another post to his Instagram story, the teenaged artist added fuel to the fire by offering more commentary about the situation.

"I know this chick that will do sum thangs to DWade son that will make that boy back str8," Tootie wrote.

See Tootie Raww's Instagram Story below.