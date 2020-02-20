Boosie BadAzz Claims Planet Fitness Manager Wouldn’t Let Him in Gym After His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Child

UPDATE:

Planet Fitness has confirmed that they did indeed ask Boosie BadAzz to leave their gym in Georgia. On Thursday (Feb. 20), Planet Fitness issued a statement to XXL about the incident in question.

“Planet Fitness does not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind," spokeswoman Julia Young said. "In this instance, a guest was asked to leave after refusing to comply with gym policies and harassing club staff. We are the home of the Judgement Free Zone and as such, we have policies in place to ensure that we maintain a non-intimidating, welcoming environment for all of our members where everyone feels accepted.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Boosie BadAzz has just issued a harsh message to a gym manager that the rapper says kept him out of a Planet Fitness.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer used his Instagram page to claim that he was blocked from entering a Planet Fitness facility in Georgia because of remarks he made about Dwyane Wade's child coming out as a transgender girl earlier this week.

“Manager who was gay refused to let me n planet fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender,” Boosie wrote in the caption of his Instagram video, in which he films himself sitting in his car outside of the building. “Do not support Planet Fitness “Hwy 138 Jonesboro rd” they racist, they have roaches, n they shower water don’t get hot!! Get out ya feelings lil bitch.”

Boosie appears to be referring to his IG video in which he speaks on Dwyane Wade supporting his 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl.

"I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg," Boosie says in the video. "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

At another point of the video, Boosie gives some unsolicited parenting advice.

"Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon' be gay, let him be gay," Boosie stated. "But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his fucking dick off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You fucking trippin', dawg. You trippin’ dawg. You trippin’ dawg."

Boosie’s video sparked plenty of reactions on social media with most people advising the rap veteran to worry about his own children and not Wade’s child.

XXL has reached out to Planet Fitness for comment on Boosie's allegations.

Watch Boosie speak on this alleged incident below.