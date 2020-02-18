Boosie BadAzz Goes on Rant About Dwyane Wade’s Child Coming Out as Transgender

Boosie BadAzz is not afraid to speak his mind, but his latest rant has some people thinking he has gone too far.

On Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 18), the Baton Rouge, La. rapper jumped on his Instagram page and decided to share his thoughts on Dwyane Wade supporting his 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl.

"I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg," Boosie said in his IG video. "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

Further into his transphobic rant, Boosie criticized the NBA legend for supporting his child's gender identity.

"Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon' be gay, let him be gay," he stated. "But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his fucking dick off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You fucking trippin', dawg. You trippin’ dawg. You trippin’ dawg."

For the record, Wade has never revealed that Zaya would undergo gender reassignment surgery, only that she wishes to be called she/her pronouns.

Boosie’s video sparked plenty of reactions on social media. Most people have advised the rap veteran to worry about his own eight children and not Wade’s child.

This isn't the first time, Boosie has said some controversial remarks. Last month, he revealed that he allows his White friends to call him the N-Word.

