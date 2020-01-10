After spending most of the day facing backlash, Boosie Badazz has made amends.

In a video he uploaded to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 10), the Baton Rouge rapper took a moment to salute the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. and apologize for offending anyone. During his sympathetic video, the 37-year-old explained that he recently found out that the Kappas step and stroll to Foxx's 2007, Mouse On Da Track-produced banger, "Wipe Me Down" featuring Boosie and Webbie.

“Aye check this out," Boosie began. "I wanna give a shout out to all the Kappas mane. If I offended y’all in any kind of way that’s my bad. You know, but uhh, I ain’t gon' wear y’all shirt no more but I just found out that y'all step to 'Wipe Me Down.'"

The backlash poured in after Boosie rocked a sweater with Kappa Alpha Psi's letters and founding year on it while he attended the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Wednesday. Once he posted photos of himself in the fraternity's paraphernalia, Boosie received tons of backlash from the Kappas themselves and was criticized by other members of the Greek community.

“I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.” Boosie wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Y’all pissing me off frfr be mad at the mfs n the mall selling em for the low DONT BE MAD AT ME smh.”

In his apology, Boosie said he'll stop wearing the shirt indefinitely. However, he does have a special request for the Kappas. He wants to learn how to shimmy and stroll just like them.

“I pull it up on YouTube and all y’all do is step to ‘Wipe Me Down,'" Boosie continued. "So, I’m not gon wear the shirt but guess what y’all gotta do for me? Since y’all step off ‘Wipe Me Down’ y’all gotta teach me how to do the dance. Y’all gotta teach me how to do the Kappa stuff, the Kappa dance. Cause i'ma hit that bitch on Boosie Bash.”

