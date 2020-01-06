6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Shares New Photo of Rapper in Prison

A recent photo of 6ix9ine in prison has surfaced.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 21), the incarcerated rapper's girlfriend Jade uploaded a photo of her with Tekashi. 6ix9ine rocks his grey prison uniform while Jade nearly matches him with her own grey outfit. In the caption, Jade appears to defend the Brooklyn artist's choice to cooperate with federal authorities against his one-time Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates in a federal case.

"They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you," Jade writes in her caption. "If you snitch , for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch , you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it . Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years . You kill no one and gets 2 years . This shit is so fucked up .... LMFAOOO they can’t break you , no one understands why people still love you and support you . 13X PLATINUM 8X GOLD AND YOU HAD NO FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START OFF YOUR CAREER YOU TOLD EVERYONE SUCK YOUR DICK !!! THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY #FREE YOU ❤️"

The recent photo surfaced shortly after a judge denied the rapper's request to serve out the rest of his 24-month prison sentence at home. 6ix9ine, who dropped his Dummy Boy album while behind bars, made the request earlier this month because he feared for his safety.

After Jade's post went up, the mother of 6ix9ine's child, Sara Molina appeared to respond on her own Instagram timeline. See what she has to say below.