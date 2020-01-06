As 6ix9ine tries to get out of prison a little bit sooner, the mother of his daughter reportedly says she wants the incarcerated rapper to meet a set of conditions if he wants to be around their daughter again when he’s out of prison.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (Jan. 16), Sara Molina, who is the mother of 6ix9ine’s child, wants the rapper to get a psychiatric evaluation so she can see whether or not he’s truly a different person than he was as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. It’s only then that she’ll let him see their 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah.

Sara reportedly told the outlet that she has a checklist of safety issues that she has to consider before 6ix9ine can reunite with his daughter. Sara believes that since the rapper testified against some Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members he’s a target for retribution.

If 6ix9ine passes her checklist, she'll reportedly consider letting him interact with their daughter. Sara also reportedly told the website that she doesn’t need 6ix9ine’s money.

As previously reported, XXL obtained documents of 6ix9ine requesting that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer allow him to serve the remainder of his 24-month prison sentence from home or at a community correctional facility. In a letter to the judge, 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says he's in fear of the rapper's safety and is seeking a relocation request.

Lazzaro cited a stabbing of Tekashi's co-defendant Roland (Ro Murda) Martin, who is also a Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member, as evidence that the rapper's life is in imminent danger while behind bars. "It is foreseeable that placement in any Bureau of Prisons facility, including any CCC, would jeopardize Hernandez’s safety," he wrote in the missive, adding that home confinement is the "most reasonable" way for the rapper to prepare for re-entry into society.

Last month, XXL reported that 6ix9ine would still have to cooperate with federal authorities after his release from prison.