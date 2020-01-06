6ix9ine Asks to Finish Prison Sentence at Home Because of He’s Concerned With His Safety

Less than a month after being sentenced to two years behind bars for federal charges, 6ix9ine is asking a judge to make a change to his imprisonment.

According to court docs XXL obtained on Tuesday (Jan. 14), 6ix9ine is requesting that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer allow him to serve the remainder of his 24-month prison sentence from home or a community correctional facility. In a letter to the judge, 6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro cites a fear for Tekashi's safety as the primary reason for the relocation request.

"As a result of Hernandez's cooperation with the government against multiple gang members

with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future,

seriously at risk," reads one part of the letter, which addresses 6ix9ine by his government name, Daniel Hernandez.

Further down in the letter, Lazzaro cites the stabbing of Tekashi's co-defendant Roland (Ro Murda) Martin as evidence that the rapper's life is in imminent danger while behind bars. Like Tekashi, Martin was a Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member until he renounced the gang. He was subsequently stabbed nine times in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center this past May. (In part because of the stabbing, Martin had his sentence reduced from 90 months to 66 in October of 2019.)

While Lazzaro would accept 6ix9ine being placed in a CCC, he says that "it is foreseeable that placement in any Bureau of Prisons facility, including any CCC, would jeopardize Hernandez’s safety" and that home confinement is the "most reasonable" way for the rapper to prepare for re-entry into society.

In January of 2019, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to federal charges including racketeering, some weapons charges and conspiracy. On Dec. 18, 2019, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He was given credit for the 13 months he'd already served, so he only had to serve an additional 11 months before he could be released. In a December 18, 2019 interview with Hollywood Life, Lazzaro said the rapper could be out of prison as soon as this coming July due to government stipulations surrounding good behavior and the requirement that an inmate serves 85 percent of their time.

Last month, XXL reported that 6ix9ine would still have to cooperate with federal authorities after his release.