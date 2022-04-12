Nelly Charges Toward Fans in Club After Getting Hit With Object – Watch

Nelly sprung into action when an unexpected object was tossed at him during a recent club appearance.

Based on video footage obtained by TMZ, published to the gossip outlet earlier this morning (April 12), the veteran St. Louis rapper is seen inside of E11EVEN Miami nightclub, hanging out with those around him, when an object that the website claims could have been a piece of ice, hits Nelly in the head. The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

After touching his head, where the object presumably hit, Nelly almost instantaneously charged towards the balcony area where the object flew from to seemingly confront the offender.

While it's unclear who specifically tossed the object at the rhymer, a fan could have been responsible for the act.

Nonetheless, Nelly's entourage and security were quick to react, as they stepped in and prevented the situation from worsening. The video footage doesn't capture how the rapper's entourage and security intervened to deescalate the incident, but Nelly was able to get back into performer mode, performing fellow STL native Chingy's 2003 hit "Right Thurr."

It's been a few months since the "Ride Wit Me" artist has made headlines. However, when he did, he unintentionally broke the net.

Back in February, Nelly accidentally leaked an old video of a woman performing oral sex on him onto his Instagram Stories. The clip's existence on his actual page was rather short, but internet users move swiftly and were able to repost the clip online, which began circulating.

And eventually, Nelly began trending under the title, "Damn Nelly," landing at No. 18 on Twitter's trending topic list for the U.S.

He later issued an apology for the blunder, offering remorse towards the woman in the clip.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," he said. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

Since that moment, Nelly has appeared to remain under the radar.

Check out the incident involving Nelly being hit with an object at a club in Miami below.