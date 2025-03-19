YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Assaults Lil Durk’s OTF Member in Prison

YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly beat up an affiliate of Lil Durk's OTF in prison recently.

NBA YoungBoy Squabbles Up in Prison

YB is currently serving a federal prison sentence for gun charges at Talladega FCI in Alabama. According to Birdman's brother, Terrance Williams, Top's stint in the penitentiary has not been without some wild moments.

"For y'all who been wanting to know what's been going on with NBA YoungBoy, he been standing on business," Terrance said in the video below on March 15. "He went to the hole. They found a cell phone in his cell...So he got out two days ago. He's in the hole now. It was a guy from Mississippi, he yelled out 'OTF.'"

Terrance goes on to say YB challenged the man to a fight.

"They say they went to the cell, YoungBoy hit him with a two-piece and dropped him," Terrance continued. "But a lot of guys—like 20 of them from Louisiana—they just had a big gang fight in there. So, YoungBoy is back in the hole right now. But he in there standing on business...He in there putting down. He not in [protective custody]. He going hard. He on man time."

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have a storied beef, which has included disses on social media and on wax. Things appeared to escalate with the death of OTF rapper King Von, who was shot and killed by an affiliate of YB's artist Quando Rondo in November of 2020. The beef was reportedly squashed in May of 2023, only to reheat a short time later.

Lil Durk is dealing with his own legal issues at the moment, having been charged with murder-for-hire in connection to the attempted murder of Quando Rondo in August of 2022.

NBA YoungBoy Is Coming Home This Summer

NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months in prison for gun charges last December. His current release date is listed as July 27, 2025. Upon his release, the rapper will be on 60 months of supervised release, during which he will have to adhere to 10 special conditions. The conditions include taking up to six monthly drug and alcohol screenings, completing a mental health evaluation, completing a substance abuse evaluation and more.

XXL has reached out to Talladega FCI and NBA YoungBoy's attorney for comment.

Check out Terrance Williams giving an update on NBA YoungBoy below.

Watch Terrance Williams Claim NBA YoungBoy Beat Up a Lil Durk Affiliate