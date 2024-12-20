Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr, G Herbo, Boldy James and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

There are only two new music Fridays left in 2024. This week, we get a West Side connection from two California artists, the latest mixtape from a Chicago drill rapper, the newest offering from a prolific Detriot MC and more.

Mozzy and Kalan.FRFR Release Lucky Her Collab Album

Sacramento and Los Angeles connect as Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr join forces on the new collab LP, Lucky Her. Including eight songs and two bonus tracks, the fresh offering features assists from Shordie Shordie, 2024 XXL Freshman Skilla Baby and more. The new duo previewed the album with the track "BBL" featuring Rob49, which dropped earlier this month. This is Mozzy's third release of the year following Brash Dummies and Children of the Slums. Kalan released the album Make the West Great Again in March.

Read More: See All the Rappers Touring in 2025

G Herbo Drops Off Greatest Rapper Alive Mixtape

G Herbo has never been shy about calling himself one of the best to ever do it. The Chicago rapper makes another grand proclamation on the new mixtape Greatest Rapper Alive. GRA features 16 tracks all produced by Oz on the Track. The tape has been released exclusively on G Herbo's new app. After avoiding prison time in a fraud case back in January, Herb has been on his grind all year, previously releasing the projects Big Swerv, Big Swerv 2.0 and Strictly for My Fans 2.0, which dropped less than a month ago.

Boldy James Drops Hidden in Plain Sight Project

Boldy James has been putting work in all year, too. He closes out 2024 with Hidden in Plain Sight, a collab project with producer WhoTheHellIsCarlo. The short release has seven songs with guest spots from Conway The Machine, Styles P, Zeloopersz and King Hendricks. Boldy has quietly been holding his own this year with four previous releases, including Penalty of Leadership and The Bricktionary.

Check out all the new projects from J. Cole, YN Jay, Lazer Dim 700 and more below.