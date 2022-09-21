Mike Tyson Admits Offering Remy Ma a Car to Spend the Night With Him

Mike Tyson apparently had a thing for Remy Ma and once offered the Bronx, N.Y. rapper a car to spend one night with him.

Mike Tyson and Fat Joe recounted the wild story on an episode of the former boxing champ's Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast that premiered on Sept. 15. The incident happened around 2004 and started with the "Lean Back" rapper getting a personal invite to visit Tyson's mansion.

"Mike invites me to the house and he says bring Remy Ma with you," Fat Joe said at the 24:49-mark of the interview. "This is around 'Lean Back' or some shit like that. We go to the house. He opens the door butt naked ... Mike opens the door ass naked. I'm like, what the fuck is up, bro?'"

Joe continued, "He takes me [on] a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you, every room I walked in, there was a chic in every room. In every fucking room ... I’m like what the fuck, Iron Mike, this guy lives a fucking life.”

Little did Fat Joe know, Tyson had his eyes set on Remy.

"I said, 'Joe, just leave Remy Ma,'" Tyson recalled. "She was upstairs and I was blocking her. She was, 'No, no.'"

"He wanted to keep Remy Ma," Joe confirmed. "He made her offers. He showed this convertible Benz new shit. He was like, 'You can keep this, all you gotta do is spend one night.' She looked at me like, 'Joe, if you don't get me the fuck out this house.' I was like, 'Mike, we can't do that. This is my sister' ... He offered her some fucking 500 Benz, I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Mike Tyson made sure to note that he and Remy were single at the time of the incident.

Check out the Full Episode With Fat Joe on HotBoxin' With Mike Tyson Below