Fat Joe Says He’s Not Against PnB Rock Getting Robbed, But Robber Shouldn’t Have Killed Him

PnB Rock's murder has sparked a larger conversation. Fat Joe has weighed in on the tragic death saying he is not against Rock being robbed, but the killer should not have taken his life.

On Sept. 15, Joey Crack appeared on Charlemagne Tha God's new Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, where he offered his opinion on the recent murder of PnB Rock.

"The young brother was supporting Black-owned businesses going to the Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and his kid. And so we get all these deflections of, ‘Oh, but his wife posted the chicken. Oh, he’s not supposed to wear jewelry.’ How ’bout we not supposed to kill each other," Fat Joe said.

"I used to stick people up. I used to rob people. I’m being honest. I’m not trying to front for y’all," Joe added. "I’m not against them robbing him. Caught ’em, rob em. Why you gotta kill him? And that’s what bothers me. And not only destroy that family, but what about the other families that are sitting in Roscoe’s and they see somebody get their brains blown out in front of them? You destroyed a whole village with one shot. So, my thing is, when you go to L.A., they got a rule called ‘check in’ or something, right? Why don’t the check-ins check in ahead of time? You know when you go in your hotel, the key’s already ready? Why don’t the O.G.s tell ’em, ‘Hey, rob ’em, don’t kill ’em.’ And why do we hate us? Why are we not happy about people that come from where we come from being successful? Why do we want to kill them?"

As previously reported, PnB Rock was shot during an attempted robbery while he was eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. According to a police report, a masked gunman entered the restaurant and demanded items from the Philadelphia native. There was a verbal exchange and Rock was shot multiple times before the assailant took items from the rapper and fled in a waiting vehicle. Rock later succumbed to his wounds.

Police do not have a suspect in the killing and are reportedly looking into whether an Instagram post mentioning the rapper's location could have led to his killing. They have also alerted pawn shops to be on the lookout for the entertainer's stolen items.

See Fat Joe Weighting in on the Murder of PnB Rock Below