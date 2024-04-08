Mick Jenkins Is Surprised and Disgusted by J. Cole Throwing Up the White Flag

Mick Jenkins sounds off on J. Cole's decision to wave the white flag to Kendrick Lamar and go back on his own diss, "7 Minute Drill," last night at Dreamville Festival.

The Chicago-bred rapper let loose a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the late-night hours on April 8 shortly after J. Cole shared a surprising speech during his closing performance at Dreamville Festival on Sunday night (April 7). Cole called "7 Minute Drill," his diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar, "the lamest s**t I ever did in my f**kin’ life."

"As a. rappers rapper. As a competitor. I am surprised. I am disgusted. I am disappointed," Mick tweeted. "All my toughest battles in anything competitive been against the n***as I respect the most. War. And then dap right after. This is wild to me."

A fan responded, "As a person?" To which Mick wrote, "As a person I get it. But I’m a rapper and I love this s**t/sport like you wouldn't understand it’s actually my life."

Another person weighed in with, "The crowd wants disses, not lyrical miracle squabble, so what you’re asking for isn’t what the masses are asking for."

Mick wasn't hearing that. "I don’t care about the masses," posted the 32-year-old MC, whose most recent album, The Patience, dropped last year. "We’re talking about Kendrick and Cole. I don’t gotta worry about lyrical miracle squabble with them. You better ask somebody."

That wasn't the end of Mick's thoughts on the subject, which you can see in full below.

The crowd at Dreamville Festival and the people watching the livestream at home witnessed an unexpected moment unfold when J. Cole publicly admitted that his own diss track aimed at his Big 3 brethren Kendrick was "lame." K-Dot initially fired at both Cole and Drake in a verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That." The initial track arrived in March.

"So, I'm so proud of that project [Might Delete Later] except for one part," Cole said about the new EP he dropped on April 5. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***in' life,' right? And I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n***as up there being like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But I gotta keep it a hunnid with y'all."

Cole felt dissing K-Dot and going at his catalog was outside of Cole's character. He even showed his love for the California MC. "But at the end of the day, when I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit," Cole admitted. "That s**t disrupts my f***ing peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***ing catalog and his greatness. I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***ing microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

Before the Dreamville leader closed out the festival with a performance of his track "Love Yourz," Cole flamed himself once more: "So, I just want to come up here and be like, publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s**t..."

Take a look at Mick Jenkins weighing in on J. Cole's speech and see the video below.

