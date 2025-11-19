Megan Thee Stallion Went to Treatment Center for $240,000 a Month After Blogger Milagro Gramz Posted Deepfake Adult Video of the Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial has brought to light that she sought therapy at a treatment center costing $240,000 a month after blogger Milagro Gramz posted a deepfake porn of the rapper.

On Wednesday (Nov. 19), Megan's defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, continued after kicking off on Nov. 17. During day 3 of the legal process inside the Miami federal courthouse, the Houston MC's friend and manager, Travis Farris, took the stand to testify in support of Megan. His testimony included details that Megan went to a treatment center that cost $240,000 monthly after Gramz spread a fake pornographic video of Megan.

Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff reported on Farris' testimony from inside the courtroom.

"We are finally on the lunch break after testimony from Megan’s friend and manager Travis Farris, who talked about how social media vitriol hurts Megan. He testified he got her into a treatment center that cost $240,000 a month," Cuniff tweeted.

According to TMZ, Farris said Megan went to the treatment center to deal with the emotional distress that Gramz caused by posting the video. He described how Megan came to him in tears and even apologized that he had to see the video in the first place. The incident sparked her decision to seek therapy.

Cuniff also reported that Roc Nation Senior VP, Branding & Strategic Partnerships Daniel Kinney testified that Megan wasn't able to fulfill brand opportunities, seemingly as a result of her emotional distress.

"Daniel Kinney of Roc Nation testified about brand opportunities for Megan that fell apart: Activision/Call of Duty, Google Pixel, Just Eats Takeaway and U.S. Women’s Soccer Federation. Megan ditched Call of Duty when she learned she would be a shootable character in the game," Cuniff tweeted. "That triggered her and she full stop said 'I'm not doing this,' Kinney said."

Megan accuses Milagro Gramz of intentionally causing emotional distress by cyberstalking, promoting and sharing deep fake pornography of the rapper and questioning if Megan was actually shot. The Grammy-winning artist seeks compensatory, punitive and statutory damages.

