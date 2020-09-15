Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Allegations That She Was Abusive to Her Ex-Boyfriend

If there's one thing Megan Thee Stallion is going to do, it's clear her name of allegations made against her that she deems false.

Last night (Sept. 14), the Hot Girl hopped on Instagram Live to address claims that she was abusive towards a former boyfriend named Karim York. In the livestream, Megan denounces the allegations against her and also replays audio of what sounds like a phone call between herself and York. Within the audio, York is heard saying that he is going to "clean it up" and that the social media post that has been floating around online suggesting that Megan was abusive isn't about the Houston rhymer.

Megan The Stallion claims that an unnamed woman fabricated a story saying that she abused her ex-boyfriend and took prescription pills. "So, I just saw some bullshit," Megan begins as she prefaces the phone conversation with her ex. "Talking about...and I know who it is and they antagonize me everyday online. They pick with me every got damn day. They always making up stories about me and now I feel like I really have to start doing something about it ‘cause you bitches are really crazy. So, this lady says that I...whatever. It was this old situation with my ex. Remember when my mugshot popped up? And I told y'all that my ex-boyfriend beat my ass? So, this lady made this ol' fake ass story and you know I had to call the nigga to get the muthafuckin‘ facts."

During the call with Megan and York, he can be heard saying, "I'ma clean it up, but you not gon‘ talk to me after this though. That's what I'm saying...What I'm tryna say to you is, you don't care about it. You don't care, but I'ma clean it up. I'ma have to go through what I had to go through after this...I'ma clean yo name up, bro." Megan also accuses him of lying on her and says the issue began with some "bullshit" that he started.

She later addresses the allegations of drug use. "Somebody sent me a screenshot saying that you said I was on Xans the day I went to jail and you said I beat yo ass and I'm always beating yo ass," Megan says. "First of all, I am not talking about you," York responds. The Suga spitter adds, "He's not talking about me. He is in an argument with some other bitch."

In addition to hand delivering receipts via social media, Megan Thee Stallion also wrote a series of tweets, which said, "Why y’all like to lie when I got all facts all the time IMA HAVE THE FACTS EVERY TIME." She added, "Literally...obsessed," including the emoji of a woman shrugging.

The mugshot Megan is referring to is from 2015, when she was arrested in Austin, TX after getting into a fight with her then-boyfriend. The "Wap" artist addressed the resurfacing of the mugshot back in February, saying that while she was attending SXSW in Austin, she discovered that her boyfriend had cheated on her and fathered a child. Megan also admitted that the relationship was toxic.

As for Megan Thee Stallion addressing the claims of abuse and drug use, these allegations likely came from a supposed statement obtained by a blog called Mob Radio.