Employee Trashes Subway Restaurant in an Attempt to Get Signed by Meek Mill

A man recently made a desperate plea to be heard and signed by Meek Mill that cost the guy his job at a Subway restaurant.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user who goes by @JumanneWay posted a video of himself on Twitter trashing the store of his employer, Subway, in order to get Meek Mill's attention in hopes of getting signed. The dire attempt appeared to fall on deaf ears by most of the internet until it became a trending topic on Twitter on Sunday (Oct. 17). In one of the videos, the man trashes the back of the establishment, purposefully spilling food contents all over the floor.

"At Meek Mill. Tell Meek Mill to sign me," the man says while vandalizing the store. "Let him know, I'm trying to get signed to DreamChasers. Fuck all this Subway shit. Fuck all this Subway shit, bro. At Meek Mill, let him know I'm trying to get signed. I'm deadass. I'm done working at Subway. Deadass."

Strangely, the man says his stunt is not for clout. "At Meek Mill. Let him know, DreamChasers, I'm not with none of this clout-chasing shit, bro," he says. "All of this clout-chasing shit is temporary, bro. Deadass. I don't want to do this. I really don't want to be doing none of this."

In a strange twist, after destroying the store, the man then claimed he would be cleaning up the mess. "I gotta clean all this up," he adds. "This is the aftermath. I'm trying to reach out to Meek. Like I said, or anybody that's in a position to help put me in a better position. This right here, bro, this is like...I don't think y'all know how much I had to go through to get to this point, that this became acceptable to me. This isn't...this is crazy, man."

Meek Mill, who recently released his new album, Expensive Pain, has yet to respond to the videos. However, Subway has reportedly fired the man since the clips went viral. In a statement released to NewsWeek, the fast-food franchise confirmed the unnamed worker in the video was a former employee who has been fired for his actions. "Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don't condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas," the statement read.

The man also posted video placing food items on the restaurant's toilet.