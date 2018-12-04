Meek Mill Freestyles Over Drake’s “Back to Back”

Meek Mill is completely over his beef with Drake. After squashing their beef and collaborating with the Toronto native, the Championships rapper decided to make his own version of the diss track aimed at him straight off the top of his dome. Last night (Dec. 3), Meek Mill went up to Hot 97 with fellow Philly native Oschino Vasquez and sat down with Funkmaster Flex to spit Freestyle No. 118.

"Walk up into Barney's and I get what I want, I really hang with niggas richer than Trump forreal," Meek spits. "And the flow so cold it'll give you the mumps, You niggas pussy like that time of the month, forreal/Rose Gold everything, feels like the Rose Bowl/ Niggas aint fucking with me, they feel like my old hoes/Got them in they feelings like they're bitches in a choke hold/I'm like five minutes away from getting a boat load."

With DJ Juanyto on the ones and twos, Meek continues to dish out improvised lyrics over classic bangers like The Clipse’s “Mr. Me Too” and Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces" off Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. As if the nasty bars weren't already a treat, Meek Mill also brought some peace into the studio. Before he fired off his freestyle, Meek got Funkmaster Flex to apologize to Drake after cursing out the Scorpion rapper two years ago.

Watch Meek Mill's freestyle with Funkmaster Flex below.

