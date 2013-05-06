27 Pictures Of Rappers With Puppets

There's a lot of things fans are accustomed to seeing their favorite MCs featuring in their pictures and videos - fancy cars, gold chains, beautiful women - the list goes on ad infinitum. However, there is one thing that most wouldn't expect to see in a flick with a successful rapper: a puppet. Believe it or not, many hip-hop icons have deep history with puppetry. Eminem beefed with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Kanye West almost had a TV comedy with puppets, and Masta Ace even had a Biz Markie puppet for a video. Now, XXL has assembled a list of 27 pictures of rappers chilling with their puppet friends.