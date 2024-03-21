Sexyy Red’s Amazing Response When Guy Admits He’s a Secret Fan

A video has gone viral of a man sneaking to listen to Sexyy Red's music and the rapper has a hilarious reaction.

Man Admits He Sneaks Away to Listen to Sexyy Red

On Wednesday (March 20), a funny video surfaced of a man complaining about having to sneak and listen to the Hood Hottest Princess because none of his favorite rappers are dropping heat.

"Man, I'm not finna keep doing this, bruh," the man says in the video, which can be seen below. "Where are the rappers, bruh? Lil Baby, Future, when y'all gon' make some music? Kodak Black, get your a*s out of jail."

"I'm sneaking in the car listening to Sexyy Red," he continues, before turning up the volume on the St. Louis rapper's new song "Get It Sexyy" and beginning to move his body, almost involuntarily, to the beat.

"Man, I do not supposed to be doing this," he adds.

Sexyy Red Reacts to Viral Video

Sexyy Red reacted to the viral clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reposting the clip, she commented on the post, "Yeen gotta hide it when dis come on in a function don’t be tryna act too cool to have fun."

Read More: Sexyy Red Jokes That Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Has Brain Damage

Check out Sexyy Red's response to a man admitting he sneaks to listen to her music because his favorite rappers aren't dropping albums below.

See Sexyy Red's Reaction and the Man's Viral Video