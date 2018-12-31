It’s that time of the year when Skillz tackles the biggest news of the last 12 months with a year-end rap up.

This time he spits over Lil Duval’s “Smile (Living My Best Life)” as he recapped some of the most memorable headlines from this year. From the box office success of Black Panther to Meek Mill coming home to Kanye West ranting on social media and his infamous “Slavery was a choice" remark, Skillz dissected everything.

Skillz also touched on Lil Wayne finally dropping Tha Carter V album, and 6ix9nine's federal weapons and racketeering case ("sixty-nine trolled his way to the feds," he raps).

The rhymer also spit about the Drake-Meek Mill reconciliation before using the story of Mac Miller as a cautionary tale. "The song of the year was "Smile (Bitch)"/And Drake finally made up with Meek Mill and Chris/Demi o-d, Mac Miller died /And there's still kids out here trying to get high (why?)."

Elsewhere, Skillz named dropped the #metoo movement, mental health, Suge Knight, 50 Cent and many more.

"Yeah, we had issues, but most was torn/If it wasn't mental health, it was prison reform/They gave Suge 28 and that wasn't no joke/50 was petty all year, he wanted all the smoke," he rapped on the song.

Check out Mad Skillz's "2018 Rap Up" featuring Lil Duval below.