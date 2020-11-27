Lil Yachty Delivers Lil Boat 3.5 Album: Listen

Lil Yachty returns to the high seas with a new deluxe album.

On Friday (Nov. 27), the Quality Control rapper put out his latest release, Lil Boat 3.5. Yachty's new project contains 27 tracks—an additional eight songs from its predecessor— including the new single, "Coffin," and also features guest appearances from Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and more.

Boat announced the project earlier this month, sharing the cover art on Instagram, which appears to be a black-and-white variant of his Lil Boat 3 album cover. "Lil Boat 3.5 Thanksgiving Night," he shared.

Ahead of the project's release, Boat has been locked in the studio in Atlanta, Detroit and California, making the most of this time during the pandemic when touring has halted.

This is Yachty's second release of the year, following his Lil Boat 3 album in May. That LP features the gold single "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Drake as well as guest appearances from Future, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Durk, Young Thug and more. Boat also put out a collab project with Zaytoven, Lil Keed and Lil GotIt titled A-Team in February.

It's safe to say Yachty is still gunning for his respect. “I feel like I’m slept-on in general, just period," the 2016 XXL Freshman told XXL in the spring. "I’m not saying I’m the best, you know, I never can say I’m the best rapper, or even if I was best-dressed. But I do this shit. For real. It don’t break me. I’m still here…"

Listen to Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3.5 album below.

Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3.5 Album Trakclist

1. "Lil Diamond Boy"

2. "Flex Up" featuring Future and Playboi Carti

3. "Coffin"

4. "Certified"

5. "Charmin" featuring Cochise

6. "Just How I'm Feelin" featuring Lil Baby

7. "In My Stussys" featuring Vince Staples

8. "Asshole" featuring Oliver Tree

9. "Top Down"

10. "Wock in Stock"

11. "Split/Wholetime"

12. "T.D" featuring Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and Tierra Whack

13. "Pardon Me" featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It

14. "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day

15. "Back Jesus"

16. "From Down Bad"

17. "Love Jones"

18. "Can't Go"

19. "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring Drake and DaBaby

20. "Range Rover Sports Truck" featuring Lil Keed

21. "Lemon Head"

22. "Don't Forget"

23. "Up There Music"

24. "Westside"

25. "Till the Morning"

26. "Whew Chile"

27. "Concrete Boys"

Quality Control Music, LLC