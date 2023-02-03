Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch

Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.

The New Orleans icon explained that receiving an honor as prestigious as a Global Impact Award is "not supposed" to happen to someone who comes from the environment he grew up in. Lil Wayne also said that when he first went out on tour as a young teenager, his mother, who he affectionately refers to as "Cita," became so lonely that she asked him for a grandchild to keep her company.

"I walked into my mama’s room when I was 14," tearfully remembered Weezy in the video below. "She asked me for a kid because my dad was killed. And her son had just blew up and went on his first tour, and we did not know that bitch was going to be six months. When I came home she said, 'Son, I can’t live in this house by myself. We're going to have to figure something out.'"

As Wayne continued his acceptance speech, the "Love Me" MC went on to thank many people within hip-hop and his personal life who helped him pave the way including Young Money exec Mack Maine as well as Cash Money Records.

"I'd also like to thank Cash Money Records," said Lil Wayne. "Coming from New Orleans, Cash Money Records was, and this is before Universal, this is before any nationwide deal, Cash Money was [like] if you was from Dallas and you just got signed to the Cowboys."

Weezy received the Record Academy's Global Impact award alongside two other elite icons in the rap game on Thursday, Missy Elliot and Dr. Dre. XXL Awards Board member Sylvia Rhone also received the honor, who is touted as being the first woman to become CEO of a major record label when she was selected to head up Epic Records in 2019.

In announcing Lil Wayne as one of the recipients of the Global Impact Award in 2023 on their website, the Recording Academy highlighted a few of his extraordinary contributions to hip-hop culture.

"Lil Wayne has left a lasting impact on the culture as a five-time Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder and CEO, Young Money APAA Sports founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, and philanthropist," the statement reads. "He cemented his legacy forever as one of the best-selling artists of all time."

Lil Wayne's being crowned as one of this year's Global Impact Award honorees comes just days after he announced that his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour will mark the first time Weezy has headlined a tour in four years.

See Lil Wayne Explain How His Mom Asked Him for a Grandkid at Age 14 in the Acceptance Speech Video Below